Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $11,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00273701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002558 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003345 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,664,558 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.