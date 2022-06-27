Ecopetrol S.A. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.797 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of EC opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

