Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.64.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after buying an additional 179,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,338.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 62,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

