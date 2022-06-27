Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.33. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 5,069 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESTE shares. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,926.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $1,419,175. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,219,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

