Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 72 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.43 on Monday, hitting $330.05. 31,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $325.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $48,352,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,051,092 shares of company stock worth $321,474,118 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

