Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $202.20. 3,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,621. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

