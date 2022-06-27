Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,821,000 after acquiring an additional 321,697 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,303,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,853,000 after acquiring an additional 55,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,862,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after buying an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. 3,579,495 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.