Eagle Ridge Investment Management Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 232,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,886,000. PayPal comprises approximately 2.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $231,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,920,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

