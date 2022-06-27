Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $601,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $545.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,853. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $491.18 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

