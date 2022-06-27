Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123,258 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.42.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.