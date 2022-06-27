Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,931,883. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

