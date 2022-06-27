Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.62. 5,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.43 and a 12-month high of $210.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

