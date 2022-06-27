E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.67. Approximately 184,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 138,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$149.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.18.

In other news, Director Christopher Doornbos purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,227,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,118,561.20.

E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

