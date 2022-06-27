E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.00

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 9006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,091.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 420,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 36.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 824,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 219,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,877,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

