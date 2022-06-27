Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.44. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

About Dundee Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.