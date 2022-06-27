Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $18.18 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,066 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty comprises approximately 3.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,105,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

RYAN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The business had revenue of $386.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

