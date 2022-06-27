DRIFE Achieves Market Capitalization of $700,478.11 (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $700,478.11 and approximately $41,931.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,861.32 or 1.00012328 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002578 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,082,447 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

