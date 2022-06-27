Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 855.25 ($10.48).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.33) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.33) to GBX 1,150 ($14.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.44), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($200,985.08).

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 658 ($8.06) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 732 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 683.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

