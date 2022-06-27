DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.52.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

