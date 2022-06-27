Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,132 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,556,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 75,485 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,040. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

