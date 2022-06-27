Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up 0.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 11,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,113,000.

Shares of TQQQ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. 3,070,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,669,391. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $91.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

