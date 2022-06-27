Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 6,340 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5,252.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000.

SPTL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 121,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

