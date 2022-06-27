Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $1.02 Million in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

