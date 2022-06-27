Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,218. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

