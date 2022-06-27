Donald L. Hagan LLC Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,695,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,024,000 after acquiring an additional 280,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 971,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,255,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 585,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. 94,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

