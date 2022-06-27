Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up about 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Cigna by 818.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 9,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Cigna by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.10. 17,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.80. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

