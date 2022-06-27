Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) & Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Hudson Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribution Solutions Group 3.42% 20.28% 10.69% Hudson Technologies 25.85% 86.75% 29.58%

88.2% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Distribution Solutions Group and Hudson Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hudson Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.17%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Distribution Solutions Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Hudson Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Distribution Solutions Group $417.73 million 2.52 $9.41 million $1.57 34.46 Hudson Technologies $192.75 million 1.97 $32.26 million $1.34 6.31

Hudson Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Distribution Solutions Group. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Distribution Solutions Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc. sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems applications; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.