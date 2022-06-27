Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 173,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter.

COM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. 1,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,637. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36.

