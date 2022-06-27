Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $134,029.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $134,029.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00183758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,164,427 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

