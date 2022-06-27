DIGG Market Cap Hits $2.16 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $3,768.09 or 0.17808876 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $48,045.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00143895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00075811 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014452 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.