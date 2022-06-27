Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (DXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Dexus Convenience Retail REIT alerts:

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 79 properties valued at approximately $445 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.