Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (DXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
