Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €52.70 ($55.47) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($62.95) to €63.20 ($66.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.4316 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

