Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($44.74) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($66.53) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th.

DPW stock opened at €35.91 ($37.79) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.40. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

