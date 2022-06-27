Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 140 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.33) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.65) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($1.98) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 182.69 ($2.24).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG stock opened at GBX 114.68 ($1.40) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 108.58 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.44). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.