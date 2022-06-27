Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $124.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.47.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 539.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

