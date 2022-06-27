Deri Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $230,078.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $230,078.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00143273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00075406 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,497,680 coins and its circulating supply is 164,198,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.