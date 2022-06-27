dentalcorp (TSX:DNTL.TO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of dentalcorp (TSX:DNTL.TO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

dentalcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.