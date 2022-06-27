Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,389 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $47.91. 1,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

