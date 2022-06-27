Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,631 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 263,222 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.35. 44,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
