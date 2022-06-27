Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,631 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 263,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.35. 44,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.