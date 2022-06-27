Defined Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.38 on Monday, hitting $289.17. 29,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day moving average is $247.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $293.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $1,311,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at $288,234.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

