Defined Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

