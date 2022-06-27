Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 0.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $312.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.92 and a 200-day moving average of $374.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $295.59 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

