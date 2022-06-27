Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.67. 21,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $295.59 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.92 and a 200 day moving average of $374.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

