DDKoin (DDK) Price Tops $0.0697

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. DDKoin has a market cap of $119,106.12 and $2,779.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007817 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004746 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

