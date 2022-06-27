DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

DCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

DCP opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.94. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

