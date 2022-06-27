David Turvey Buys 105,000 Shares of PepinNini Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN) Stock

PepinNini Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN – Get Rating) insider David Turvey bought 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$39,900.00 ($27,708.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 15.07.

About PepinNini Minerals

PepinNini Minerals Limited focuses on developing and discovering mineral deposits in Australia and Argentina. The company primarily explores for lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, and kaolin deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Salta projects that includes 11 leases covering an area of 23,796 hectares located in north west Salta Province, Argentina.

