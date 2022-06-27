Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,913. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $133.73. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.