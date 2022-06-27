Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $140.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.47.

DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

