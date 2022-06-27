Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

