Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Stephens dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.73. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.